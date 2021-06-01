FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are investigating a series of auto burglaries overnight in several areas of the city.
Police said about a dozen unlocked cars were entered and rifled through. Areas where the break-ins occurred include the Royal Oaks Boulevard and West Main Street corridors, including Carter Street, Forrest Street and Champions Circle.
Police said several shots were fired on Champions Circle by two males in a silver Ford Escape. No one was injured by the gunfire. Police said it was unclear if there was an intended target. The men who fired the shots are believed to be responsible for some of the burglaries.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their doorbell cameras and other home surveillance for overnight activations and to call police if they find anything that might help.
Franklin Police remind residents to lock their cars and homes and to leave an outside light on as part of the nationwide crime prevention strategy: The #9PMRoutine.
If you have information about the break-ins, you can call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit a tip online anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.