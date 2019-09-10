FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Nearly one year later and the devastation from Hurricane Michael can still be in seen in the Florida Panhandle.
October marks one year since the storm hit the area.
A Midstate nonprofit called One Gen Away is getting ready to make a trip down there on Friday.
It's to bring what they call the second wave of support to a place many of us go to vacation. Their goal is to feed hundreds of families in need.
“I was there a couple of months ago and realized that it is bad. As bad as I’ve seen," Chris Whitney, Founder and Director of One Gen Away said.
Whitney said they step in to help months after the disaster when other groups have left. This will be the organization's first trip to Panama City.
“Everybody kind of assumes life gets back to normal or another event happens and it takes our attention away, but we found this is probably the best time for us to go because the need is still just as much if not more so," Whitney said.
Pictures from over the weekend show the devastation is still there eleven months later.
That's why Whitney is packing a truck with 35,000 pounds worth of food. It's enough to feed 500 families.
“We’re bringing all these things so they get to go to a grocery store for free. No questions asked. We’re going to fill their cars," Whitney said.
Volunteers will start their journey Friday morning. Saturday is when they'll go to work and set up in the parking lot of Saint Dominic Catholic Church.
“I want them to know that they’re not forgotten. They’re loved and they’re going to get to the other side of this thing," Whitney said.
Volunteers plan on going back in November.
