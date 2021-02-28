FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Mayor Ken Moore urges city residents to continue to wear masks and face coverings as County Mayor Rogers Anderson announced the county’s mask mandate would end Saturday night.

Moore made the statement on the city’s Facebook account on Saturday morning.

“As Mayor of Franklin, my first priority is to protect the wellbeing of our community, I respect County Mayor Anderson’s decision he made regarding the mask/face covering mandate. However, I urge citizens of Franklin to continue to wear masks/face coverings in public and in any area where appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained,” Moore said in the statement. “As your Mayor and as a medical doctor for more than 50 years, I believe this is the best way to control the spread of COVID-19. While we are all encouraged by the progress we have made in the last few months, I urge all citizens to take safeguards seriously until more vaccines can be distributed.”

Anderson announced Friday the county’s mask mandate would end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

“The decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases is encouraging and Mayor Anderson is optimistic that voluntary compliance with public health advice, including wearing a face covering, washing of hands and social distancing can help us maintain the progress we have made,” Diane Giddens, Anderson’s Chief of Staff, said in a release. “The Mayor continues to believe that wearing a face covering in public places, especially indoors when one must be in close proximity with others, is an important way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and urges Williamson County residents to continue to voluntarily wear a face covering when in public spaces where physical distancing is not possible.”

Anderson said wearing of a face covering will continue to be required in all county-owned buildings and the Tennessee Supreme Court’s orders will continue to apply to wearing of face coverings in buildings where court is conducted. The Mayor’s policies does not affect the policies adopted by the school systems within Williamson County, and the rules applicable to children in schools will continue to be governed by the boards of education and school superintendents for the school districts.

“Governor (Bill) Lee’s mask campaign is also ongoing, calling on all Tennesseans to fight COVID-19 by wearing masks/facial coverings. Please do your part by wearing a mask-facial covering, keeping appropriate physical distancing and washing hands frequently,” Moore said in his statement. “These simple, commonsense actions will help keep you, your family, your friends and the community safer during these challenging times.

Governor Bill Lee issued an Executive Order on Friday that allows the county mayor of the 89 counties with state-operated health departments to extend mask mandates through April 28. The previous executive order authorizing face coverings expired at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.