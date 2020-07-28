FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A committee of district administrators and Franklin High faculty, students, school leaders and community members have recommended the school should select a new mascot.
“The FHS committee reviewing the Franklin Rebels mascot has recommended that I remove the mascot and nickname from Franklin High School effective immediately,” said Director of Schools Jason Golden. “I have reviewed the details of their recommendation and concluded that it’s time for this change.
“Franklin High School has a long history of excellence that started during the school’s early decades when they were knows as the Pioneers and has continued through more recent times. I look forward to the FHS community finding that next mascot and to their continued excellence as one of the top high schools in the State of Tennessee.”
Franklin High Principal Dr. Shane Pantall will work with the school community to establish a new nickname and mascot for the school, according to a news release.
Suggestions will be collected through the Franklin High Mascot Suggestion Form and will be accepted until August 5 at 3 p.m. Those making a suggestion should include a rationale for their submission.
“We want input from students, teachers and community members as we work to create new traditions and a welcoming community,” said Pantall in a news release.
A committee formed from parents, students and administrators from Franklin High will review the submissions and choose the top three names. Once the top three names are selected, students will have an opportunity to offer feedback and vote on which mascot they prefer. The school principal will then review the votes and make the final decision.
