FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Students at Franklin High School selected the Admirals as the school’s new mascot.
Students were given the opportunity to vote between the Longhorns, the Fire Hawks and the Admirals. With 44% of the more than 1,200 votes, the student body chose Admirals.
As Franklin High School celebrates 110 years of serving as The Flagship of Williamson County, it’s new mascot will be the Admirals. #TheFlagship pic.twitter.com/4AYdEJV7MG— Dr. Shane Pantall (@wcsFHSsp) August 18, 2020
“The Admirals was chosen because Franklin High is touted by the students, faculty and alumni as ‘The Flagship’ school of Williamson County and is the oldest high school in the district,” said Franklin High Principal Dr. Shane Pantall. “While new changes are on the horizon, Franklin High will remain anchored in tradition.”
In July, a committee composed of district administrators and Franklin High faculty, students, school leaders and community members met to discuss changing the mascot. After asking for community input, to which the committee received 766 responses, it was recommended that the mascot be changed from the Franklin Rebels.
This was not the first time that the Franklin High community asked for a change to the school’s mascot. In 1936, the mascot was changed from the original Pioneers to the Rebels. The most recent notable appeals for change were in the early 1990s and 2018.
Director of Schools Jason Golden then made the decision to follow the committee’s recommendation. The next step was to collect mascot suggestions. Nearly 1,000 suggestions were submitted.
The suggestions were compiled together for the mascot committee to review and choose the top three names. These names were sent to the student body for feedback and to vote on which they preferred. Pantall then reviewed the vote for the final decision.
New branding and logos for the Franklin High Admirals will be presented to the students and community in the upcoming weeks.
