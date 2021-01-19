FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A coach at a Franklin gym has been fired after a camera was found in the women’s restroom, the gym said in an email to clients.
Premier Athletics said the unidentified coach is no longer working at the gym.
“Premier Athletics takes the safety and well-being of our athletes very seriously,” the gym said in the email.
Franklin Police are investigating the incident after being notified by the gym last Thursday.
Police said the GoPro camera that has been found was linked to an employee of the business and charges are forthcoming.
“Premier Athletics does regular sweeps of the restrooms. In addition, Premier Athletics will work with the Williamson County K-9 unit to have random checks for suspicious electronics,” the gym said in an email.
“Premier Athletics will support the Franklin police in any way that we can.”
