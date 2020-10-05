FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The homeowners of an Ashton Park home caused considerable damage to a garage after a car caught fire while trying to jump start a vehicle in the driveway of the home.
Investigators said the homeowners' vehicles caught fire and then spread to the garage.
The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Pebble Springs Drive at 9:05 a.m. along with the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department.
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said a neighbor reported hearing several loud explosions, then saw the two vehicles engulfed in flames. The flames quickly spread to the garage, which was connected by a breezeway to the house.
The homeowners, who were inside the residence at the time of the explosion and fire, were uninjured.
Firefighters contained the fire to the garage, preventing it from damaging the home. Farris estimated damage at $70,000 to the two vehicles and home, valued at $520,000.
