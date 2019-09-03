FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin firefighters need your help to “Fill the Boot” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Firefighters will be holding boots outside of the three Chick-Fil-A’s in Franklin accepting change and donations to support the cause.
Funds will be used for research and to help local children affected by muscular dystrophy go to summer camp for free.
Firefighters will be collecting donations on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
