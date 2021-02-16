Franklin firefighters complete water rescue on Harpeth River

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Fire crews rescued a mother and child submerged in Harpeth River after a sledding accident in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon.
The unidentified mother and child fell into the Harpeth River near Culpepper Circle shortly before 2 p.m. Witnesses told News 4 an unidentified mom was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. Her toddler was OK, according to witnesses.
The fire department reported the rescue in the Forrest Crossing subdivision was complete just before 2:45 p.m.
Update: The rescue operation is complete. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Bt8J9yOjdK— Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) February 16, 2021
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.