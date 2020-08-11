FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Two 15-year-old girls were rescued from a railroad bridge over the Harpeth River near Pinkerton Park after one of the girls dropped her phone.
Trying to reach the phone, the girls climbed under the tracks to a platform under the bridge, but found themselves trapped, unsure if anything could be coming on the tracks and with a 40-foot drop to the river below.
The girls managed to reach family. One of the girls’ grandmothers called 911.
“We’ve got two 15-year-old girls. They’re right down in there and they can’t get out. They’re over the river under the railroad track,” the grandmother said in the call to 911 operators.
By the time of the 911 call, it was getting dark. The grandmother then heard a comforting sound.
“I hear the fire department,” she told dispatchers.
Working in the dark, the Franklin firefighters dropped a rope through the tracks to a first responder on the ground below. The first responder was lifted to the platform and he attached a harness to each girl, who were lowered to the ground one at a time. Neither of the girls were hurt.
