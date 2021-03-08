ETHRIDGE, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin doctor was arrested on multiple charges after a high-speed chase in Lawrence County on Sunday, according to Ethridge Police.
Ethridge Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, driving 72 in a 45-mph zone. A brief chase ensued with speeds reaching 110 mph. Police said the driver of the car was Dr. Joe Henry Bryant III of Franklin, TN. He was found with several pills without a prescription and a loaded handgun.
Bryant was charged with possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun under the influence, criminal simulation, evading arrest, reckless driving and DUI.
