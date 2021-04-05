FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - One week after flash flooding and people in Williamson County are getting back to business.

Reed’s Produce and Garden Center made sure to be opened this weekend, even after the business was shut down by flooding a week ago.

“They got really good stuff,” customer Madeline Brannigan said. “I mean, look how big these are. They’re great.”

When the flooding hit the garden center, co-owner Tracy Reed said mud covered the entire grounds. While the barn had six feet of water inside, the tables outside weren’t even in place.

“We spent most of last week washing mud,” Reed said. “Taking out some tables and stuff, just a lot of cleaning and pressure washing. And we had to recover a lot of tables and stuff that washed down the river.”

Reed said if it weren’t for the cold morning frosts last week, they could have bounced back sooner. But this weekend, sales were in full bloom.

“Sales were great Saturday,” Reed explained. “The sunshine brought people out.”

Reed said they were also hit by the 2010 flood. However, that year they were able to open the next day.