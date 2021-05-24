FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the new open-air venue in Williamson County this summer and fall.
Greta Van Fleet headlines the opening show at the new venue located at the base of a limestone rock quarry near the intersection of Interstates 65 and 840 near Franklin.
“We could not be more excited to open this incredibly special venue in Tennessee this summer,” said Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts, in a news release. “This initial lineup of artists performing this year is just the beginning of what fans can expect to see and we can’t wait for artists and fans alike to be able to experience what we’ve been working on.”
The opening shows announced on Monday include:
- Aug. 5: Greta Van Fleet
- Aug. 27: Lady A
- Aug. 29: Harry Connick Jr.
- Sept. 16 & 17: Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini
- Sept. 29: Santana
- Oct. 1: Nathaniel Rateliff
Tickets for Greta Van Fleet, Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini, and Nathaniel Rateliff go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for Lady A go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. The date for tickets to go on sale for Harry Connick Jr. and Santana has not been announced. Tickets are available on the Live Nation website.
More shows for the 2021 season are expected to be announced at a later date.
First Bank Amphitheater is a completely open-air venue nestled on a 138-acre site in Williamson County. It is located within a wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall.
The boutique amphitheater will hold up to 7,500 concert attendees and also includes a spacious 1.5-acre plaza area for gathering, dining and merchandise. The facility will also feature unique event lighting and large screen image amplification.
First Bank Amphitheater will be hosting a job fair June 24 and 25 for hiring for positions including box office, ushers, guest services, operations, security, food and beverage service and more. Those interested can send a resume to info@graystonequarrymusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.