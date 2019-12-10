FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Four women were arrested after allegedly attempting to steal armfuls of merchandise from Macy's and striking a police officer with their vehicle as they tried to get away.
According to police, the four caught the attention of officers when acting in some sort of suspicious manner in the parking lot at the CoolSprings Galleria.
This is the sixth theft from the mall we have reported on this year.
Police say three of the four allegedly entered Macy's and moving quickly, began loading up armfuls of products, and headed for the door. Laquasha Irving pulled up to the curb as the three exited the store.
Officers tried arresting one of the suspects who had gotten into the car, when Irving reversed the vehicle, causing part of the car to strike the officer’s head and knocking that person to the ground.
Irving then allegedly hit a police vehicle when trying to escape.
In all, Irving, along with Eugenia Thomas, Samora Woods, and Davianna Livingston were arrested with 61 products, valued at $4,300. The four also had tools to remove anti-theft devices, and an amount of marijuana.
Franklin Police said the officer was not seriously injured, and the four women, all Memphis residents, are free on bond and due to appear in court Dec. 19.
