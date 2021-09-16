FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on a charge of official misconduct, the sheriff’s office announced on Thursday.
On April 27, the TBI notified Sheriff Dusty Rhoades that agents had opened an investigation concerning John Vande Woude. After receiving that information, Rhoades decommissioned Vande Woude and revoked his law enforcement powers. Since that time, Vande Woude has been working in a civilian position at the sheriff’s office until his arrest on Thursday. He was terminated after his arrest.
Vande Woude, 33, of Spring Hill, was booked into the Williamson County Jail and released on bond as the result of an indictment returned by the Williamson County Grand Jury. He worked at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for four years. He was hired as a detention deputy in 2017 and transferred to the Patrol Division in 2019.
He will appear in Williamson County Circuit Court on Sept. 29.
