FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has filed paperwork to run for the office of County Clerk in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Election Commission office said Casada filed his petition to be on the ballot for the May Republican Primary on Friday. Jeff Whidby, the county’s current County Clerk, is the only other candidate to pick up and file petitions, according to the election commission office.

The deadline for candidates to file petitions to be on the ballot for either the Republican or Democratic primaries in May or as an independent candidate in August is at noon on Feb. 17.

Casada announced in November that he would not seek re-election for his House seat after his current term. He served as Caucus Chairman, Majority Leader and Speaker of the House during his 20-year career as a state representative.

Casada was first elected to the House in November 2000 and began his term in 2001. He was elected Speaker of the House by his Republican colleagues in January 2019 and resigned as speaker in August amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages as well as additional allegations of misconduct.

In January 2021, federal agents were seen taking boxes out of Casada’s Franklin home. Agents also raided Casada’s office along with three other House members inside the Cordell Hull Building.