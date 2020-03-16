FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The man who was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee has spoken out on Facebook.
Chris Baumgartner made the post on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
“For those of you who don’t know, I was patient zero in Tennessee,” Baumgartner wrote.
He said his case has been on the mild end of the spectrum and he continues to recover.
“Mentally, our experience has been all over the board. Imagine having to confront a virus, so feared, it now has the entire world on the brink of mass hysteria, while at the same time, being forced to deal with irrational panic, people demanding to know if you are the ‘one,’ where you live, and if you might have somehow infected their child or family,” he wrote. “It’s given us a whole new appreciation for those who live under the cloud of Stigma every single day of their lives.
“At the same time, we’ve also experienced human kindness at it’s very best. We’ve watched an entire community rally behind us in our time of need. We’ve had literally hundreds and hundreds of calls, messages and texts encouraging us, praying for us, and people pausing from their own challenges in life, to walk through this crazy situation with us.”
Baumgartner’s wife and son, who attends Battle Ground Academy, both previously tested negative for the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 14 in Williamson County and 17 in Davidson County.
