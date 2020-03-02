Arrington Retreat fire - 3/1/20
 

Firefighters from several departments battled a fire at a home at Arrington Retreat on Sunday night. (Photo: Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department)

 
 

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home was destroyed by fire on Sunday night in the Arrington Retreat subdivision.

At one point the flames from the home threatened neighboring homes.

It took fire crews four hours to get the fire under control. No one was reported hurt.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

 
 
 

