FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Fire significantly damaged the J. Alexander’s restaurants in Cool Springs on Wednesday morning, causing more than $150,000 in damage, according to the Franklin Fire Department.
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said a hot ember from the wood-burning chargrill appliance ignited the fire inside the ductwork on the kitchen hood exhaust system. He said there was significant creosote and grease buildup inside the ductwork, which contributed to the fire reported around 9:30 a.m.
The building was closed to the public when the fire broke out. Approximately 10 employees were inside the building preparing to open for lunch. Upon discovering the firs, they evacuated and called 911. Williamson County Emergency Communications also received multiple calls from passerby who spotted flames and smoke coming from exhaust vents on the roof of the building.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.