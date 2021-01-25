FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A fire that damaged the Red Pony restaurant in downtown Franklin on Saturday morning was accidental, the Franklin Fire Marshal said on Monday.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

King said the fire started on the lower level, rear side of the two-story historic building at 408 Main St. He estimated damage at $300,000.

“While this was a big loss to our community, the damage could have been much worse,” said King in a news release. “A combination of early detection and notification, a quick response and solid tactical decisions by firefighters, and the automatic fire sprinklers led to a positive outcome.”

Historic Red Pony in Franklin sustains $300,000 in damage after massive fire A fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in historic downtown Franklin on Saturday morning.

King said that Franklin Fire Department investigators are working with private investigators hired by the property’s insurance company. Due to structural instability, they haven’t been able to access all areas of the building to complete the investigation.

King said that more fire sprinkler heads activated than investigators originally thought.

“At least four or five fire sprinkler heads activated on the first and second floors of the building, which helped to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.”