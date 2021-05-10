FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A cut fiber line caused a phone outage for the Williamson County government administrative numbers on Monday.
Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said the outage only affected administrative lines, not emergency 911 lines.
Williamson County government will provide updates online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.