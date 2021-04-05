FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The family of a Franklin couple who died in a crash on Sunday afternoon released a statement on Monday.
Police said Ed and Charlotte House died in a two-vehicle crash at Murfreesboro Road and Royal Oaks Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.
Six people in the second vehicle, two adults and four children were seriously hurt in the crash.
According to the preliminary investigation, Ed House was traveling west on Murfreesboro Road when, for reasons unknown, he crashed into the rear of the other vehicle while it was stopped for a red light waiting to turn left onto Royal Oaks.
Ed and Charlotte House were the parents of retired Franklin Fire Department Battalion Chief Eddie House, a 34-year member of the fire department. Eddie House is now Deputy Chief for the Spring Hill Fire Department.
Ed House, 81, was a 20-year volunteer member of the Franklin Fire Department. Charlotte House, 77, served 14 years in the City of Franklin Finance Department before retiring in 2010.
