BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - It’s still difficult for Heather Legieza after her husband, Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, was killed two months ago in the line of duty.

“I miss Destin every day. I think about him every day,” Heather Legieza said at an event prior to Brentwood’s Battle of the Badges blood drive that will honor Destin. “I have a great group of friends and family surrounding me. That’s made it easier. The police department has done so much for me. I can’t thank them enough, and the support from the community.”

“It’s really hard. I miss my best friend.”

Destin Legieza was killed in June when he was involved in a head-on crash on Franklin Road. The driver of the oncoming car has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Heather Legieza spoke at the Brentwood Public Library on the eve of what would have been her husband’s 31st birthday.

For the past seven years, the Battle of the Badges blood drive has been a friendly competition between Brentwood Fire and Police personnel. This year it will be dedicated to the memory of Destin Legieza.

Heather Legieza said she could think of no better way to honor her husband.

“What happened to my husband is so tragic. I want good to come out of it,” said Heather Legieza. “It means a lot. We can have this blood drive and something good comes out of this.”

She will be volunteering her time at the blood drive on Wednesday in honor of her husband.

“Tomorrow is my husband’s birthday. He would have been 31,” she said. “It’s going to be tough for me, but I’m so happy that on his birthday we can do something to honor him.”

The Battle of the Badges will begin at 10 a.m. at the Brentwood Public Library and will continue from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday.

