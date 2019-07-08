NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A company that specializes in renewable energy is expanding in Williamson County.
Enexor Bioenergy will create 50 additional jobs and move into a 40,000-square-foot building in Franklin.
The company began in Franklin in 2015, creating small-scale systems that convert waste into clean electricity.
Enexor will start working on a prototype, testing and manufacturing their new system by the end of the year.
