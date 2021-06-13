FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A popular downtown business was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.
A small kitchen fire broke out at Merridee’s Breadbasket, located at 110 Fourth Ave. S., just off Main Street, just after 5 p.m.
The fire was contained to the area around the stove, according to the fire department. No one was injured.
“The Franklin Fire Department responded and quickly contained it,” said Kelsey Voss, Managing Director of Merridee’s. “We are working on the cleanup and will reopen soon.”
Voss said Merridee’s would be closed on Monday. Information about the shop’s reopening will be posted on its website, Facebook page and Instagram account.
Cork & Cow located nearby reported it closed while firefighters were battling the fire.
“Our neighbors at Merridee’s have experienced a fire and while the fire department gets things under control, we have been forced to temporarily evacuate the building,” Cork & Cow said in a post on social media. “We appreciate your understanding and prayers for our friends.”
