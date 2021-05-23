FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a two-story detached garage workshop in the Forrest Crossing subdivision on Saturday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched at 7:49 a.m. after a passerby called 911 to report a workshop fire on Countrywood Drive. Just prior to that, firefighters on Engine 2 in the area of Murfreesboro Road and North Royal Oaks Boulevard had spotted a dark black smoke plume and were making their way to the neighborhood to investigate.
Firefighters arrived in less than three minutes and found heavy fire and the building unoccupied.
Franklin Fire Investigator Todd Wilson said the homeowners were inside the main residence when they heard a loud popping noise and discovered the fire and called 911.
Wilson said the fire started on the first floor of the building, which contained a car, truck and mechanic equipment and tools. The second floor of the building was being used for storage.
No injuries were reported.
