FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Deputy Phillip Oden was called to the roof of the garage next to the Williamson County Courthouse where he works courtroom security.
He quickly ran up four flights of stairs where he found a 15-year-old girl in deep destress on the ledge of the building.
“She was on one foot and her weight was taking her forward,” said Oden, who had to act fast.
“I jumped over and I quickly grabbed her jacket and pulled her back, kind of grabbed her weight and brought her to safety.”
Oden is the second Williamson County deputy since July to prevent someone from attempting suicide.
Dash cam video showed Deputy James Zahn trying to talk a young man from jumping off the Natchez Trace bridge in December 2018.
The bridge has become a magnet for people to attempt suicide.
Zahn slowly walked toward the man and grabbed him as he attempted to jump.
For Oden, he often things of the young lady whose life he saved on the roof of the garage.
“I hope she got the help she needed and took advantage of it,” said Oden, who was named Williamson County Deputy of the Month for his heroism.
