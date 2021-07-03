FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people early Saturday morning after they were spotted checking a mailbox on Southern Preserve Lane, the sheriff’s office announced Saturday night.

Deputy Elijah Kelly was responding to a suspicious activity call around 1 a.m. when he spotted a Dodge Stratus that deputies had been trying to find in connection to mailbox thefts in Peytonsville, Bethesda and Thompson’s Station.

Kelley conducted a traffic stop and found several packages and mail from residents from throughout the county.

Clifford Wayne Watkins, 47, and Sandra Gail White, 40, both of Spring Hill, were arrested and charged with theft of property under $1,000. They were released from jail Saturday afternoon after posting bond.

Both suspects are expected to appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.