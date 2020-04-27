FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Three men were arrested after a burglary and leading police on a pursuit on I-65 in Williamson County early Monday morning.
Police released dash camera video of the incident on Monday shows the pursuit that started after a burglary overnight.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said a break-in took place at Glenn’s Grocery on Peytonsville Road shortly before midnight.
After viewing security footage from Glenn’s Grocery, deputies found the suspects on I-840. Police followed 53-year-old Michael Quinn, 37-year-old Travis Lewis, and Robert Williams Dowell on I-65.
Police said the three men "bailed from the car." Deputies located Quinn in the nearby woods and Lewis a short time later. Deputies found Dowell on Lipscomb Drive around noon.
Deputies said they believe Dowell, Lewis and Quinn were connected to break-ins at gas stations in Fairview and Rutherford County.
Lewis and Quinn were charged with burglary, resisting stop, and possession of burglary tools. Quinn was also charged with aggravated assault and going armed during dangerous felony.
The charges for Dowell were not released by police, but he is currently booked in jail.
Quinn is being held on a $610,000 bond and Lewis is being held on a $110,000 bond.
