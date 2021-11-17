FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Customers at a Walmart in Franklin were safely evacuated on Wednesday morning after a fire on the roof was reported.
Franklin Fire Department reported a fire started in the HVAC unit of the Walmart on Mallory Lane.
There was no visible damage to the store.
Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
