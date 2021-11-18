FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man on the sex offender registry was arrested on Tuesday after he was found in a Franklin park.
Howard Anderson was charged with violation of the sex offender registry bt Franklin Police.
A Franklin Police detective was at the park and observed Howard Anderson, 79, was there. Anderson, a convicted sex offender, is on the sex offender registry and isn’t allowed to be in a park.
Anderson was arrested and charged with violation of the sex offender registry, a Class E felony. He was released from jail after posting bond. He is due in court on Dec. 21.
Click to search the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry by name or neighborhood.
