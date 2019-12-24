COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man responsible for an assault against a teen last month.
The incident happened on Owen Hill Road on the day before Thanksgiving.
The sheriff’s office said she saw him standing on the side of the road appearing to be injured. When she stopped to help, he attacked her.
“It’s a good time community. Everybody knows everybody else,” said Ronnie Shelton, who has lived in College Grove for 26 years.
He said when he heard what happened, he was shocked.
“This is normally a quite calm community and when something like that happens, it don’t happen every day,” said Shelton.
According to the sheriff’s office, the teen stopped her car after she saw the man holding his leg. She asked if he was injured. He told her he needed to go to the hospital. When she handed him her cell phone, he tried to pull the teen out of the car. The teen was able to speed away.
Shelton said some neighbors saw officers scouring the area looking for the suspect.
“We had heard later on, a day or two later, that after it happened the police department, the county sheriff’s department had a helicopter, dogs and all trying to track him down,” said Shelton. “It makes you think, you know, if you hear a noise outside or something, you might want to be careful when you check on it.”
Police said the suspect is in his late 20s or early 30s. He has average height and a thin build with yellow teeth. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dirty blue jeans and work boots.
If you have information about the suspect, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.