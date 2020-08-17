FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - “I think that’s unconstitutional,” said Lori Westgard of Franklin when talking about the new bill passed by the legislature to make camping on state property like the State Capitol a felony when protesting.
Westgard said this is her first time protesting but felt like it was time to take a stand.
“I’m very disappointed as a Tennessean,” she said. “I’m disappointed because I don’t feel like my voice is heard, I don’t feel like my voice counts.”
During last week’s special session of the legislature, lawmakers passed the measure to make camping on state property a felony, which potentially puts someone in prison for up to six years and could take away their right to vote for life.
“This bill addresses exactly what it was intended to address which is the clarity around camping,” Gov. Bill Lee said.
When asked if he approved of making it a felony instead of a misdemeanor, Lee answered, “I would have proposed it differently. I don’t remember the language we had around that specifically, but I would have proposed it differently. I am pleased with the way that provision for warning mitigates that concern.”
The governor said the legislature did what he asked them to do.
“We worked together to get this done,” Lee said. “We’ve seen lawlessness play out in the previous months here. We’ve seen it across the country. We don’t want that to be playing out again in our state.”
To all that, protest organizer Howard Garrett believes the governor should have at least given people with different beliefs the opportunity to speak with him.
“To listen to them, you don’t have to have the same beliefs as he does, but as governor it’s your responsibility to represent every constituent that you are serving and not just believe the same views as your do,” said Garrett.
“Pass bills, pass legislation that represents all people and listen to your constituents because that’s what you are elected to do and stop wasting money on people’s rights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.