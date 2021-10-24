College Grove Fire

Firefighters from Williamson Fire-Rescue, Arrington Fire Rescue and Williamson County Rescue Squad battled a house fire in College Grove Saturday night.

 Arrington Fire Rescue

COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - No one was seriously injured in a residential house fire on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

Units from Williamson Fire Rescue, Arrington Fire Rescue and the Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. The first units on the scene saw flames coming through the roof on the rear of the home.

All the occupants of the home had escaped prior to fire departments arrived and are staying with family in the area. One firefighter was treated on the scene for exertion.

Firefighters were able to prevent fire damage to nearby structures and save some items from the interior of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

