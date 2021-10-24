COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - No one was seriously injured in a residential house fire on Saturday night, according to fire officials.
Units from Williamson Fire Rescue, Arrington Fire Rescue and the Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. The first units on the scene saw flames coming through the roof on the rear of the home.
All the occupants of the home had escaped prior to fire departments arrived and are staying with family in the area. One firefighter was treated on the scene for exertion.
Firefighters were able to prevent fire damage to nearby structures and save some items from the interior of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.