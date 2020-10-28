BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A tractor trailer rolled over and caught fire on I-65 south near Church Street East in Brentwood Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews shut down all southbound lanes while firefighters worked to extinguish the cargo fire.
TDOT officials say southbound traffic will be diverted to the Old Hickory Boulevard exit at mile marker 74.
Crews will need to clear 84,000 pounds of steel coils that spilled across the interstate.
Northbound traffic is not affected. TDOT expects the area to be cleared before 2 p.m.
Officials said there were no one was hurt in the crash.
Officials say no one was hurt in the crash. The truck driver was able to make it out on his own pic.twitter.com/gYkbkMNJln— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) October 28, 2020
We're working to find out what caused the crash.
Police are getting cars to turn around on the highway and take the Old Hickory exit behind the traffic backup.Police tell me the cleanup will be a while @WSMV pic.twitter.com/0vrVKARxo0— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) October 28, 2020
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
