BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The City of Brentwood announced on Wednesday it had purchased around 52 acres of land on Old Smyrna Road for the new Windy Hill Park.
The city bought the land at 9135 Old Smyrna Road for $5.2 million, or $100,000 per acre, from the Sensing family. The land parcel is located on the east side of Interstate 65 at the intersection of Jones Parkway and Old Smyrna Road. Funding for the purchase came from a combination of the city's General Fund balance, Adequate Facilities taxes and $150,000 previously raised by the non-profit group Brentwood Green Space for future park land acquisition and development.
The land will be maintained by the city in its current state until it is developed into Windy Hill Park.
"My parents and my sisters and brothers and I are so honored to be able to dedicate this land to the future of Brentwood. For generations to come, citizens will be able to enjoy the green, open land thanks to my parents Lucy and Wilbur Sensing, and their love of the beauty of God's creation," said Ben Sensing, the Sensing's son, who signed the closing documents, in a statement.
"We have enjoyed the patoral beauty of Windy Hill for the past 45 years and now are thankful it will be preserved for all to enjoy," said Lucy and Wilbur Sensing in a statement. "We also appreciate the efforts of The Conservation Fund and Brentwood to make this possible."
The future park will serve the more than 1,900 homes and residents in the northern section of Brentwood, which is in accordance with the Brentwood 2030 Plan for Parks.
The Sensing family operated the property as a farm for many years and it was known as Windy Hill. The other 40 acres of the property, which includes the Constatine Sneed Historic House, a pond, and outbuildings, is being placed into a conservation easement to ensure permanent preservation of all 92 acres.
"The Sensings have been wonderful stewards of the land for many years and I think it is appropriate that the city play a role in ensuring this property remains a community asset for the future," said Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little in a statement.
The property will eventually undergo a future master planning process with input from the community. The city's goal is to turn it into a passive park, like Wikle or Deerwood Parks, with no planned athletic programs. The basic vision is that it will one day have walking and bicycle trails, a playground and open field areas.
