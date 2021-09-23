Brentwood burglary reported

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police were looking for an armed burglary suspect in the 500 block of Grand Oaks Drive on Thursday.

A person saw two people breaking into cars and called 911. Police were able to take one person into custody.

Police used a K-9 to search for a second male suspect. This search continued in the Murray Lane area where there was a police presence near Brentwood High School.

A witness told police they saw a second person getting into a vehicle and leave the area.

Brentwood Police alerted people in the area to shelter in place while the search was continuing. The shelter in place order has been lifted.

Area schools were placed on lock-out status during the search.

 

