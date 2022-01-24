BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes has announced he will be retiring in February, the city announced on Monday.
Hughes will end his 36-year career with the city on Feb. 25.
“It has been such an honor to serve this community, the Brentwood residents and to work alongside a multitude of city leaders and coworkers spanning more than three decades,” Hughes said in a news release. “The numerous friendships made along the way will endure, but undoubtedly, I will miss the day-to-day interactions. I am excited for the City of Brentwood and the future of the Police Department because of the exceptional leaders who will succeed me and the quality of our overall staff within the department. I am confident that they will continue to do great things in their service for this city.”
Hughes is only the third police chief since the City of Brentwood was established in 1969.
“The Brentwood Police Department has a long and rich tradition of outstanding leadership begun by Howard Buttrey, passed on to Ricky Watson and continued by Jeff Hughes for the last 10 years,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in a news release. “While many will point to the new Brentwood Police Headquarters as Jeff’s legacy, for me, his greatest legacy is simply the day-to-day professional level of service provided by the men and women of the Brentwood Police Department. The culture of service and integrity ingrained in the department is a direct result of Jeff’s leadership and dedication to the department and this community.”
Hughes devoted nearly four decades of his life to public service and law enforcement in the Williamson County area. The Fairview Police Department hired Hughes as a 911 dispatcher in 1983 before promoting him to an officer the next year. The Brentwood Police Department hired Hughes in 1986 as a patrol officer. After four years, he was promoted to detective and worked in investigations for 10 years. In 2000, Hughes was promoted into his first administrative role as a lieutenant. Over the next 12 years, ye worked his way through the ranks to become the Assistant Chief under Ricky Watson. He was promoted to police chief in 2012 when Watson retired.
“The majority of police chiefs never have the diversification in their career that Jeff has. He’s excelled in all three divisions of the department – patrol, criminal investigations, and administration. That experience and job knowledge has given him valuable insight,” former Brentwood Police Capt. Tommy Campsey said in a news release. “(Hughes) has all the right qualities you would want in a boss and leader. He’s fair, consistent, and he is enthusiastic. He takes in all the facts in any situation, looks at all the angles and makes sound decisions.”
Under Hughes’ leadership, the City Commission approved Brentwood’s largest capital project to date, the $29 million state of the art police headquarters which opened in April. Hughes was also the first police chief to lead the department through the death of its only officer killed in the line of duty. Fallen Officer Destin Legieza was struck by a drunk driver at the end of his shift in 2020. To honor his memory, Hughes led the effort to name the roll call room after Legieza and install a memorial wall at the employee entrance which bears his name.
Assistant Chief Richard Hickey will be sworn in as the new Brentwood Police Chief on Feb. 28 at the Brentwood City Commission meeting at 7 p.m. Hickey has been with the department for 30 years and has previously led all three police divisions as Captain over patrol, criminal investigations and support services. Hickey has overseen daily operations since being promoted to assistant chief in 2021.
“He has always been professional in his approached, but still down to earth,” Hickey said of Hughes. “We have high standards for ourselves and how we approach our job and while the circumstances in which we work may change, our standards do not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.