BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - First responders and armed forces members were invited as honored guests for Brentwood’s 9/11 memorial.
Mayor Rhea Little pointed out there’s a generation of people who have no idea what 9/11 was or means.
“Remembering things can help prevent them in the future, or if an event happens, you can prepare,” said Little. “I want children to know how brave our first responders are.”
This year’s event at CityPark Brentwood also honored the memory of Brentwood Police Officer Dustin Legieza, who died while on duty last year.
