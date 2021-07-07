FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A bomb threat reported last week at the Williamson County Recreation Center is believed to have been unintentional, Franklin Police said on Wednesday.
A lookalike bomb was found on June 29 in an outdoor trash can at the recreation center, located on Fulton Greer Lane near the intersection of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road.
As a precaution the facility was evacuated and the area was placed on lock down while the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad worked with police to determine the device posed no danger.
With information from the public, detectives determined that the faux TNT was a prop at a nearby church program centered on the theme of coal mining.
“The Department will never take for granted our commitment to protecting our citizens, and will, without hesitation, do all we can to protect the safety of our community,” Franklin Police said in a statement. “We’re thankful that there was no danger nor ill-intent related to this incident.”
