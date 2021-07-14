FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said you may see bobcats out more.
TWRA officials said the bobcat mothers recently gave birth to their litters so they are out hunting for their young.
Residents in the Cool Springs area spotted a bobcat running off with its prey and another nearby neighbor saw one crossing the road during the day.
“It was right there on the sidewalk on a busy street where people wall all the time, all day long,” said Amy Buschur. “My first thought was I feel really sorry for the bobcat because of the development. I’m sure it is kind of forcing them out into the community.”
Barry Cross, communications and outreach coordinator for the TWRA, reminds people to not be alarmed if you see a bobcat.
“If you see one out, enjoy it from a distance,” said Cross. “The cat shouldn’t bother you.”
