BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - An educational school trip abroad to Costa Rica goes terribly wrong for a group of Tennessee students and teachers. A boat they were on sank in open water on Sunday morning.
A group of students and faculty from Brentwood Academy were on a cultural education trip during the winter break.
Sunday around 7 a.m. senior students Garrett Crouch and Ethan Oesterle and teachers Chandler Ganick and Jimmy Ker got on a fishing boat.
It wasn't long after the wind picked up and waves took over the boat sinking it, stranding the six-man crew in the water.
"The waves just got too big and we tried to head back to shore and it went down from there," said Ethan.
"It got to the point where you could tell the captain and then we’re struggling," said Ganick.
The three recall the boat capsized about three miles from shore. The four plus the boats captain and another person were left in the water to swim back.
“It was like survival time, we gotta go so I hopped out immediately," said Garrett.
"The whole way you’re swimming you’re praying you’re hoping to God that you’ll make it out alive and just keep swimming," said Ethan.
According to the group, they were separated because the waves were so strong. Garrett was the first to be found by another boat still out in the water.
"I turned around and right there not 50 yards from me there was a boat and started yelling waving my hands and thank God they saw me," said Garrett.
More boats came to find the others. Ganick said he repeated a prayer while waiting in the water more than two hours.
"It was a constant calm the winds calm the waves being a boat everyone’s safe," Ganick said. "The life jacket and God got us home."
The group said they were back out on another boat the next day with the whole student group from Brentwood Academy before coming home on Tuesday. They say thankfully the only injuries were a bad sunburn and they only lost their cell phones and wallets on the sunken boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.