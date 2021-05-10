BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Policemen and women from across the country came here on bicycle on Monday to honor a fellow officer killed in the line of duty.
A ride organized by a Wisconsin policeman on the road from Clarksville to Chattanooga made a quick pit stop in Brentwood.
Several of those related to those killed in the line of duty took part in the ride too.
Layman Winfield’s father was shot and killed when he was just two years old.
He said he made the trip here from Ohio to support his friends and those going through what he has.
Brentwood was a destination to honor Officer Destin Legieza, killed in the line of duty nearly a year ago by a drunk driver.
His wife Heather has been comforted the past year by every show of support offered.
She said there’s no way she could have done this without her friends and so many people she didn’t even know. It has revived her faith in humanity.
After a 30-minute break, the riders are on the road for visits with similar families in Murfreesboro, Tullahoma and Chattanooga.
