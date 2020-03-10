FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Battle Ground Academy announced late Monday night it would be closed on Tuesday after a student started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, according to an email from the head of school.
Will Kesler sent an email Monday night to let parents know a member of the senior class is being tested for novel coronavirus. School was canceled because of the concern the test results would not be known before school was scheduled to begin.
Kesler said the student had not been in school since Thursday. The student began exhibiting symptoms on Sunday.
BGA was closed on Friday after it was announced the father of a BGA student was the first person in Tennessee to test positive for novel coronavirus. Students returned to school on Monday.
“We had strong attendance in every division, and our faculty, staff and students handled the new procedures and protocols wonderfully,” Kesler said in the email to parents.
People infected by the novel coronavirus tend to develop symptoms about five days after exposure, and almost always with two weeks, according to a study released Monday.
Will Kesler’s email to parents:
