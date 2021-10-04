FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Two cleaning products that were mixed together by an employee resulted in a hazmat response to an assisted living facility on Monday morning, according to the Franklin Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to The Lantern at Morning Pointe, located near the Westhaven subdivision at 1015 Generations Way at 9:30 a.m. for a commercial fire alarm activation. According to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani, the alarm was activated by a smoke detector in a resident’s room. Firefighters observed a haze in the room when they arrived, but upon investigation, determined it was caused by hazardous gas. Polenzani said the hazardous gas was inadvertently created by an employee who mixed chlorine bleach and ammonia together to use to clean up fecal matter.
Polenzani said that residents had already been evacuated to a safe area of the building due to the alarm when firefighters arrived. He said two employees went to the hospital for medical evaluation in a private vehicle, but were symptom free. The building was cleared by 1:15 p.m. and all the residents have returned to their rooms, with the exception of the room of the origin and the room adjacent to it.
“Mixing cleaning materials together is dangerous because it can create toxic fumes that can be hazardous to your health and even deadly,” Polenzani said in a news release. “Always read labels and spend some time doing research before mixing cleaning products together.”
