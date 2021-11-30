FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said three suspects in an armed robbery are in custody on Tuesday.
Deputies said the suspects were in the area of Interstate 840 and Pinewood Road just before 1 p.m. The search ended with their arrests just before 2 p.m.
BOLO UPDATE FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. The search is over on Pinewood Rd and 840. One person, an armed robbery suspect, is in custody. Deputies, Air One and K9s are now leaving the area. pic.twitter.com/5w03KYRIvn— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) November 30, 2021
The suspects were wanted for an armed robbery in Rutherford County.
BOLO ALERT FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of 840 and Pinewood Road. He's described as a black male wearing a brown jacket and he's barefoot. Do not approach. If you see him, call 911. pic.twitter.com/kvZ7VLxCnF— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) November 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.