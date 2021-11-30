Williamson County Sheriff's Office Generic

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said three suspects in an armed robbery are in custody on Tuesday.

Deputies said the suspects were in the area of Interstate 840 and Pinewood Road just before 1 p.m. The search ended with their arrests just before 2 p.m.

The suspects were wanted for an armed robbery in Rutherford County.

 

