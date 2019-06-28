BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a robbery Friday morning at a Brentwood bank.
The FBI said an unknown male entered the First Bank branch at 5029 Harpeth Drive around 11:25 a.m. and passed a robbery demand note to one of the tellers and threatened that he had a gun.
The man fled the bank on foot and was seen getting into a maroon-colored sedan.
The robber was about 5’8” to 5’10” tall. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt and shorts. He’s believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s.
Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information about the suspect, contact the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 901-747-1442 or the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.