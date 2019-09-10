FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Denise Woods saw an unusual sight in the woods of her backyard last weekend.
She moved here from Florida a year ago and still can’t believe what she sees come out of those trees.
“The turkeys, the foxes, the raccoons. I like the deer. I see them every night. I watch them. I see them day and night,” said Woods.
What she saw over the weekend was different.
“It was a shock,” she said. “I was looking out the window and I saw something white and I was ‘What is that?’ and got the binoculars. I never saw one before in my entire life.”
Most people haven’t seen an albino deer either. You have a 1-in-30,000 chance of ever seeing an Albino deer, stunning in white.
It was a photo-taking moment.
“I got my camera and started taking pictures,” she said.
It’s not likely to happen again and she hasn’t seen the Albino deer since.
It was likely a one and done moment for Woods.
“I call it a blessing to see something like that,” said Woods.
Albino deer are hard to find, but they have been around as long as the typical deer. Native Americans believed they were magical and bad luck to hunt them.
