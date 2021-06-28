PADUCAH, KY (WSMV) - A four-year-old Franklin, TN, girl was killed in a nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 on Sunday morning, according to Paducah Police.
Police said Emery Wren, age 4, died at a Paducah hospital after the crash. Her mother, Michelle Wren, 38, was injured. Two other children in the car were also injured, according to the police wreck report.
Police said the crash occurred on I-24 West around the 3-mile marker around 9:45 a.m. A tractor-trailer driven by Narinder Kumar, 32, of Glen Oak, NY, was unable to stop his rig after noticing traffic stopped. Kumar’s truck hit the rear of Wren’s Toyota Highlander, causing it to overturn.
Police said Kumar’s truck proceeded to hit seven other vehicles before coming to rest against the cable barrier in the median.
Kumar was not reported injured. In addition to Wren and her other two children, six other people were injured in the crash.
The interstate was closed for nearly seven hours during the investigation and cleanup. Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team and detectives are investigating.
Paducah Police said this is the second fatal crash on that stretch of I-24 in just more than a month. Chief Brian Laird said the ongoing construction on the Ohio River bridge is a contributing factor in the collisions.
“We’ve been in contact with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to ask them to assess the area to determine if there are other options regarding the approach to the construction zone,” Laird said in a news release. “It appears lack of attention is the main cause of this and most other collisions. Drivers need to be aware of their surrounding and pay attention to signage and reduced speed limits.”
