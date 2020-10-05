FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Three Williamson County high schools will continue remote learning this week after several staff and students at those schools either tested positive or were exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
Students at Independence High in Thompson's Station, Summit High in Spring Hill and Page High in Franklin converted to remote learning last week after a number of staff and students were placed in quarantine because of contact tracing.
Independence and Page both moved to remote learning last week after several positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contract tracing.
Williamson County Schools reported on last Tuesday (Sept. 29) that 19 staff members and 58 students throughout the system were in isolation with a confirmed positive case and 29 staff members and 1,532 students were in quarantine due to exposure to a positive case. Williamson County Schools releases updated numbers of staff and students with positive cases and those in quarantine each Tuesday at 3 p.m. Last week there were cases at 37 of the district's 49 schools and the district office.
Williamson County's fall break begins on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.